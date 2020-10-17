Ex-Mayor, DMK MLA M Subramanian's son passes away after fighting Covid-19

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Anbazhagan (35), son of DMK MLA and ex-Mayor M Subramanian, passed away here on Saturday at the King’s Institute in Guindy after fighting Covid-19 for the last ten days.

Sindhan, Personal Assistant to the MLA, said Anbazhagan had tested negative for Covid-19 three days ago but later he developed lung complications and died at the hospital.

Anbazhagan, born as a special child, was speech impaired. He was taken care of by his mother, Kanchana, since childhood.

“Anni (MLA’s wife) never stepped out of the house as she had to be there to take care of her son. As he was bed-ridden since childhood, she took care of all the essential needs of her son,” says Sindhan.

He said that Anbazhagan only would communicate using small finger, thumbs up and some other signs.

“He also shouts Appa, Amma, when he sees them or sees me coming,” he adds.

Anbazhagan was also an ardent ‘Superstar’ Rajinikanth fan.

“Every time he sees a Rajini movie, he mimics the songs and dialogues using gestures. He also once wore cooling glasses to mimic Rajini,” said Sindhan, adding that Rajini himself once had promised to visit Anbazhagan at his house.

Sindhan says Anbazhagan was a very sharp and intellectual child and he figures out who is coming and going by hearing the sound itself.

“Every time, we return to the house from party meetings, by hearing the footsteps itself, he will start shouting Appa,” he added.

His father, Subramanian (60), is currently an elected representative from the Saidapet Legislative Constituency. He had also served as a Councillor for three times.

He then served as the Mayor of Chennai from 2006 to 2011. Anbagazgan also has a 37-year-old brother.

