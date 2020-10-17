Manavala Mamunigal’s 650th birth anniversary on Oct 20

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY: The 650th birth anniversary of Manavala Mamunigal will be celebrated by Srivaishnava world on 20th October.

Mamunigal was born in Alwarthirunagari on Aippasi Thirumoolam day in 1370 AD and settled down in Srirangam. He is credited with restoring traditions of Vaishnava temples to their pristine glory.

Maamunigal’s devotion to Sri Ramanuja can be understood from his 20 beautiful slokas known as Yathiraja Vimsathi.

His magnum opus is an encyclopedia on the contribution of Alwars and Acharyas, known as Upadesa Ratnamala. He integrates the works of the Alwars and Acharyas with the Vedas, Smritis and Sruthis.

The manipravala style of commentaries of earlier days was made understandable by Mamunigal’s Tamil Commentaries. Like Ramanuja, he established Acharyapeetas with his Ashtadiggajas.

He came to be known as Periya Jeeyar synchronizing with the Srirangam Peria Kovil, Periya Perumal and Periya Piratti.

“Mamunigal became justly famous for his reformist zeal. He restored the Ubaya Vedanta tradition of Ramanuja giving importance to both Tamil and Sanskrit, with accent on the Divya Prabandham,” said TCA Ramanujam, Chief Commissioner of Income Tax (retd).