Sensitise HIV+ woman's husband, neighbours: Madras HC

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court directed the State government to sensitise the neighbours and husband of a HIV+ woman, who told the court that she was being ostracised. The woman got infected after being transfused with contaminated blood at a government hospital during her pregnancy in 2019.

Following the court's intervention, she was given Rs 25 lakh in compensation, a government job and a house.

However, when the matter was listed before a bench comprising Justices N Kirubakaran and B Pugalendhi on Friday for reporting compliance, she appeared through videoconference and burst into tears while narrating her ordeal.

She stated that the house, which was constructed for her, did not have water supply and her neighbours refuse to give water to the family citing her disease. She also lamented that her estranged husband abuses her frequently and prayed the court to help her.

Hearing her submissions, the judges directed the authorities to provide water connection to the house and also construct an additional toilet for the family. They further told the authorities to ensure that the victim's neighbours are sensitised about the disease so that they don't ostracise her. They also directed the medical experts to provide psychological counselling to the victim's husband who seemed to be continuously abusing her.

The Additional Advocate General (AAG) K Chellapandian further submitted that the victim has been provided with a temporary government job and that the same would be regularised after completion of the probationary period. Recording the same, the matter was adjourned to November 5.