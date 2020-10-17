STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Sensitise HIV+ woman's husband, neighbours: Madras HC

The woman got infected after being transfused with contaminated blood at a government hospital during her pregnancy in 2019. 

Published: 17th October 2020 06:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th October 2020 06:38 PM   |  A+A-

Law, Court

( Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court directed the State government to sensitise the neighbours and husband of a HIV+ woman, who told the court that she was being ostracised. The woman got infected after being transfused with contaminated blood at a government hospital during her pregnancy in 2019. 

Following the court's intervention, she was given Rs 25 lakh in compensation, a government job and a house.

However, when the matter was listed before a bench comprising Justices N Kirubakaran and B Pugalendhi on Friday for reporting compliance, she appeared through videoconference and burst into tears while narrating her ordeal.

ALSO READ | Man rescued from freezer dies in hospital; doctor who issued death certificate under the scanner

She stated that the house, which was constructed for her, did not have water supply and her neighbours refuse to give water to the family citing her disease. She also lamented that her estranged husband abuses her frequently and prayed the court to help her.

Hearing her submissions, the judges directed the authorities to provide water connection to the house and also construct an additional toilet for the family. They further told the authorities to ensure that the victim's neighbours are sensitised about the disease so that they don't ostracise her. They also directed the medical experts to provide psychological counselling to the victim's husband who seemed to be continuously abusing her.

The Additional Advocate General (AAG) K Chellapandian further submitted that the victim has been provided with a temporary government job and that the same would be regularised after completion of the probationary period. Recording the same, the matter was adjourned to November 5.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Justice N Kirubakaran Justice B Pugalendhi Madras High Court Madurai Bench Sattur woman HIV+ve woman
India Matters
The number of active cases of coronavirus infection remained below eight lakh for the second consecutive day. (File Photo | EPS)
Can't rule out possibility of second wave of COVID-19 during winter: Expert panel chief VK Paul
Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and Chief Justice of India SA Bobde (Photo | EPS and PTI)
INTERVIEW | CJI must look into Jagan's charges against Justice Ramana: Dushyant Dave
The scene of wall collapse from Mangalhat in Hyderabad's Old City. (Photo| EPS)
Hyderabad rains: Three die in separate incidents of wall collapse, electrocution amid downpour
IAS officer Pravimal Abhishek Polumatla with UPSC aspirants. (Photo| EPS)
This Arunachal Pradesh IAS officer is preparing an army of his own cadre

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
NEET 2020 topper from Odisha Soyeb Aftab (Photo | EPS)
Meet NEET Topper Soyeb: The boy who scored 720/720 and created history
A still from Malgudi Days
RK Narayan's Malgudi Days comes to life as museum in Karnataka's Shivamogga
Gallery
IPL has moved past the half-way stage in the UAE. There have been some great performances as well as some middling efforts. In the midst of it all are the six Indian captains trying to corner glory. Here is a progress report of the Indian skippers...
From MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli: Here's how Indian captains have performed at IPL 2020 so far
As Kerala's young superstar Prithviraj turns 38, here is a look at his upcoming projects which has hooked the audience. (Photo| Facebook)
Happy birthday Prithviraj: 10 upcoming projects of Mollywood's most promising actor
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp