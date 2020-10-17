Soori seeks CBI probe in cheating case

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Actor M Soori on Friday moved the Madras High Court seeking to transfer the probe into the Rs 2.69-crore cheating case, involving former DGP Ramesh Kudawla, to the CBI. The plea stated that the Adyar police have registered an FIR and are carrying out the investigation.

However, former DGP Ramesh Kudawla can easily influence the probe. Justice T Ravindran, hearing the plea, directed the Adyar police to produce probe details and adjourned the hearing to next month.

On October 9, the police registered FIR against Anbuvel Rajan, Ramesh, Ananthan and Loganathan, based on Soori’s complaint that they had cheated him to the tune of Rs 2.69 crore. The case pertains to Soori who was approached by DGP Ramesh in 2015 to act in “Veera Dheera Suran”.