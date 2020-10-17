What’s hot

STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
The collectors have been designated as District Election Officers.

Published: 17th October 2020 05:20 AM

By Express News Service

5 new districts get election wings
Chennai: To carry out election-related works, designated wings have been established in five new districts. Separate infrastructure for electoral administration has been established in Kallakurichi, Tenkasi, Chengalpattu, Tirupattur and Ranipet districts. The collectors have been designated as District Election Officers.

EPS pays homage to Veerapandiya Kattabomman
Chennai: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami, Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam and DMK president MK Stalin on Friday remembered freedom fighter Veerapandiya Kattabomman, on his 221st death anniversary. Palaniswami stated in his message, “On his death anniversary, I pay homage to Veerapandiya Kattabomman, who stood firm against the British rule, and said we need not pay taxes for the agriculture produce of our country. He is also an example for bravery when he had to climb the gallows.” Panneerselvam tweeted: “Let us all praise him for his sacrifice and bravery he put up against the British rule.” Stalin also remembered the sacrifices of the departed freedom fighter. 

PMK unhappy over delay in signing of quota Bill
Chennai: PMK founder Dr S Ramadoss on Friday condemned the Governor for not signing the Bill passed in the Assembly to give 7.5 pc quota to government students in medical courses. “This is not a natural delay, it is a planned one,” he said.

CM urged to recommend dismissal of Surappa
Chennai: DMK president MK Stalin on Friday urged CM Palaniswami to recommend to the Governor to dismiss Anna University V-C MK Surappa. Stalin said: “The announcement of the Higher Education Minister that there was no need for the IoE tag is appreciable, though late. The government should immediately communicate this to the Centre.”  

DMK to hold meeting with functionaries
Chennai: In an effort to draw a strategy for the upcoming Assembly polls, the DMK on Friday scheduled a consultative meeting with the party functionaries — from town panchayat secretaries to district secretaries and in-charges — for four days, from Wednesday. The meeting will be organised at party headquarters Anna Arivalayam.  

Cong blames Centre for EWS quota in bank jobs
Chennai: TNCC president KS Alagiri on Friday condemned Prime Minister Narendra Modi for implementing 10 per cent EWS reservation in banking jobs. The Centre also denied reservation for OBC candidates in the AIQ seats, citing pending cases, he said, and added that the move has exposed the “anti-reservation” mind-set of the Central government.

Kamal Haasan to lead MNM for 2021 Assembly polls
Chennai: The Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) authorised actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan to take all 2021 Assembly poll-related decisions for the party, including whether of not to forge an alliance, after its administrative and executive committees held a meeting on Friday. In order to ensure victory at the hustings, whether the MNM “should go it alone or stitch electoral alliance with parties that have similar ideologies will be decided by president Kamal Haasan,” a resolution said. Haasan would also decide on the constituencies to be contested from, selection of candidates and set up committees, said another resolution. The MNM also said it would contest from Kanniyakumari if by-polls for the seat there was being conducted. 

