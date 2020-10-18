Former Tamil Nadu CM Jayalalitha’s pet satellite township project nears completion

Shobana Radhakrishnan By

Express News Service

MADURAI: Nearly 30 years after former Chief Minister J Jayalalitha launched a comprehensive housing project on the outskirts of Madurai, the satellite township project is nearing completion.

Officials of Tamil Nadu Housing Board (TNHB) attributed the delay in the completion of the project to the pending cases in the Supreme Court related to the acquisition of 82.61 acres of land. “Soon after the cases are over, the plots will be up for sale,” they said.

In the meantime, the Madurai Municipal Corporation is carrying out the technical evaluation to establish 5 MLD sewage treatment plant worth `19.96 crore on the site. Sources said that the treated sewage from the STP would be channelled to corporation’s 125 MLD plant at Avaniapuram through a 20-km pipeline.

In 1991, when Jayalalithaa assumed office as Chief Minister, she introduced the comprehensive housing scheme — ‘Madurai South Neighborhood Scheme’ — to meet the growing demand for dwelling units in urban areas. The scheme was later remodelled as ‘Satellite Township Project’ and announced in the Assembly on April 4, 2013.

The works to develop the site were given two contractors and the land was handed over to them on January 6 and 9, 2016 respectively. The layout prepared by TNHB was approved by the local planning authority, Madurai, on February 2, 2016.

Of the 9,557 plots earmarked for different economic categories, a huge chunk of 4,449 plots was allotted to Tamil Nadu Slum Clearance Board to house people from economically weaker section.

Facilities on the way

The project will have basic amenities, including drinking water, roads, drainage system, street lights, rainwater harvesting system, storm water drains and parks. It will also house schools, commercial complexes, police station, post office, PHC, fire station and upgraded industrial houses