OMR sheet doctored, alleges Coimbatore medical aspirant

 Having left with no other option, he said he has written to the NTA seeking its intervention into the grievance.

COIMBATORE: A medical aspirant who appeared for NEET (UG) exam on September 13 alleged that his Optical Mark Recognition (OMR) sheet was doctored. KS Manoj, from Karumathampatti in Coimbatore, told TNIE that he downloaded his answer sheet twice – on October 15 and October 17 (Saturday) – from National Testing Agency (NTA) website and found disparities in the answers marked.

“On October 15, I downloaded my OMR sheet and compared the answers with that of the key. Based on the calculation, I was supposed to get 594 marks out of 720,” Manoj said. However, he said he was shocked when NTA announced the results on Friday. “I got just 248 marks. I downloaded the OMR sheet again on October 17 (Saturday).

This time I got an OMR sheet with my roll number, but different answer markings,” Manoj said, adding that he did not get any response despite calling the NEET help desk many times. Having left with no other option, he said he has written to the NTA seeking its intervention into the grievance.

“I have lodged a complaint with the NTA through an e-mail, attaching both the OMR sheets downloaded from the NTA website. But, I did not receive any reply until Saturday night. I request the Central government to take up my complaint,” said Manoj, who completed his Class XII with 400 marks from a private CBSE school in the city.

Why delay in signing the Bill, parties ask Governor

Chennai: The issues related to the NEET have assumed centre stage once again with political parties expressing concern over the Governor delaying his assent to the legislation providing 7.5 per cent reservation for government school students in medical admissions. PMK founder, S Ramadoss, tweeted that the Governor’s post was unnecessary, and quoted CN Annadurai: “Aattukku thaadiyum, naattukku governarum thevaiyillai”, that loosely translates to – the beard is unnecessary for a goat and so is the Governor for the country. PMK youth wing president, Anbumani Ramadoss, urged the government to send a team of ministers to the Raj Bhavan to exert pressure on the Governor. Here are a few other reactions –

