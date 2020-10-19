STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Do not collect maintenance fee from elephant owner: Madras High Court tells forest department

Challenging it, Indira had filed a writ petition before the Madurai Bench.

Published: 19th October 2020 02:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th October 2020 02:30 AM   |  A+A-

Elephant

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)

By SV Krishna Chaitanya
Express News Service

CHENNAI: In a big blow to the MR Palayam elephant rescue and rehabilitation centre in Tiruchy, the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court has directed the Tamil Nadu forest department not to collect maintenance fee from a private owner whose elephant was seized and housed in the centre. 

L Indira, the owner of 55-year-old female elephant Malachi, received two demand notices on May 2 and July 7 seeking payment of Rs 9,21,678 and Rs 63,265 towards care and maintenance.

Challenging it, Indira had filed a writ petition before the Madurai Bench. The State counsel argued that according to Rule 14 of the Tamil Nadu Captive Elephants (Management and Maintenance) Rules, 2011, the forest department was entitled to recover the cost of maintenance. 

The rule says, “The aged elephants which could not be maintained by the temple/private authority shall be taken by the forest department after due checkup by a veterinary officer. The cost of maintenance should be borne by the HR&CE department or temple or private authority.

” However, the court said, “Only if the elephant in question could not be maintained by the person concerned and it is handed over to the forest department, then alone the cost of maintenance should be borne by the original custodian. In this case, the petitioner (Indira) did not surrender possession of the animal. Therefore, Rule 14 of the said Rules will not have any application to the case on hand.

The petitioner is not only deprived of the animal but has also been called upon to bear the cost of maintenance. Nothing can be more unfair. Therefore, the demand notices impugned in this writ petition are quashed,” Justice GR Swaminathan said in the order dated October 1.

When contacted, a top forest official told Express, Malachi was taken over by the department following a court order. “We will review the order and take necessary steps to protect the interest of the government.” Meanwhile, Deepak Nambiar, founder of Elephas Maximus Indicus Trust (EMIT), claimed MR Palayam centre was established illegally. 

“I have got RTI replies to prove that the centre is operating without approvals. What is more glaring is that Project Elephant has released Rs 94 lakh to the centre. The forest department is supposed to get approval from the Central Zoo Authority and the Supreme Court’s clearance to establish the elephant centre,” he said. In March, the special government pleader appearing for the forest department accepted before the Madurai Bench it has applied for appropriate license from the Central government for MR Palayam centre and the application was “under process and active consideration”.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
MR Palayam elephant rescue Madras High Court forest department elephant
India Matters
Renowned diabetologist Dr V Mohan, Chairman of Dr Mohan’s Diabetes Specialities Centre. (Photo | EPS)
Diabetes post-COVID-19 recovery a cause for concern: Dr V Mohan
Free Covid 19 testing Done at BHEL Bus stop in Bengaluru on Wednesday. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T/EPS)
New menace? Post recovery, ‘brain fog’ afflicts COVID-19 patients in Bengaluru
UP Police barricades put on a road to block the movement of people towards Hathras and Aligarh districts. (File Photo | PTI)
Hathras fall out: Anti-Romeo squads back in action to check crimes against women
For representational purpose. (Photo | AP)
Ensure you maximise savings, minimise spending while shopping this festive season

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)
Skilling, re-skilling and upskilling is the need of the hour: PM Modi
14-year-old Indian-American Anika Chebrolu. (Photo | 3M Official Twitter)
Indian-American teen wins competition for work on potential COVID treatment
Gallery
Bolivian presidential candidate Luis Arce, the leftist heir to former leader Evo Morales, said his country had 'recovered democracy' after an exit poll from TV station Unitel indicated he had won the election in the first round with 52.4% of the vote. (Photo | AP)
Bolivia back on 'socialist bloc' as Leftist Luis Arce closes in on Presidential poll win
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's Manchester United have signed Edinson Cavani, 33, who has been handed the prestigious No 7 jersey right away! While some legends like Cristiano Ronaldo and Eric Cantona scripted history donning Red Devil's No 7, others like Alexis Sanchez and Antonio Valencia become huge flops. As Cavani warms up for his United debut, have a look the greats who have worn the iconic shirt for Manchester United so far. (Photos | Agencies)
Edinson Cavani is new Manchester United No 7! David Beckham to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are players who wore the iconic shirt at Old Trafford
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp