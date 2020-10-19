STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

INTERVIEW | Diabetes post COVID-19 recovery a cause for concern: Dr V Mohan

While diabetes is a dangerous co-morbid condition which hampers one’s immune strength to fight Covid-19,

Published: 19th October 2020 03:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th October 2020 10:53 AM   |  A+A-

Renowned diabetologist Dr V Mohan, Chairman of Dr Mohan’s Diabetes Specialities Centre.

Renowned diabetologist Dr V Mohan, Chairman of Dr Mohan’s Diabetes Specialities Centre. (Photo | EPS)

By Omjasvin MD
Express News Service

While diabetes is a dangerous co-morbid condition which hampers one’s immune strength to fight Covid-19, the recent phenomenon of healthy individuals developing diabetes after Covid recovery has caused a concern among the medical fraternity globally. 

As doctors are still trying to understand the complication, renowned diabetologist Dr V Mohan, Chairman of Dr Mohan’s Diabetes Specialities Centre, in a discussion with Omjasvin MD, throws some light on this recent phenomenon.

Here’s an excerpt: 

Q: Many people with no history of diabetes are developing it for the first time after Covid recovery. Why is this happening?

A: Antiviral drugs, stress, fear and anxiety of hospitalisation, and pneumonia can all lead to diabetes. Firstly, even during the lockdown, there was an increased predisposition to diabetes. This is because of stress, depression and anxiety. Secondly, some of the medicines like steroids, such as dexamethasone, used for Covid treatment are highly diabetologic. I have seen many patients turn out to have steroid-induced diabetes, and it takes weeks or months for their sugar levels to settle down. Some who are already on the verge of getting diabetes are prone to getting it.

Q: Does this hamper one’s immunity strength post recovery?

A: Yes, indeed. If one develops diabetes, the high blood sugar levels can impair one’s immunity. If the diabetes is well controlled, immunity can be restored.

Q: How vulnerable are such people towards a Covid-19 re-infection?

A: The theory of second infection still remains unproven. A few cases of second infection have been demonstrated but second time positivity can also happen because of fragments of virus from previous infection being picked up by the sensitive RT-PCR test.

Q: When the pre-existing diabetes is known to be dangerous during Covid, how threatening is developing it post recovery?

A: It is desirable to prevent diabetes. If the steroid dose is reduced and treated properly, the particular cause may be eliminated.

Q: Should there be larger observations and studies on this subject?

A: Definitely. We need more data on how many cases of steroid induced diabetes are there, what happens to the patients in the long term, whether or not it goes away, and do they develop diabetes complications.

Q: What lifestyle precautions can one take in such a case?

A: Diet and exercise is very important. Reducing carbohydrates and intake of proteins is also essential. Food like fish, chicken, egg whites, bengal gram, tofu, paneer, green leafy vegetables, etc., can be consumed. Regular exercise also improves immunity and prevents undesired outcomes.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID-19 Dr V Mohan diabetologist
India Matters
Renowned diabetologist Dr V Mohan, Chairman of Dr Mohan’s Diabetes Specialities Centre. (Photo | EPS)
Diabetes post-COVID-19 recovery a cause for concern: Dr V Mohan
Free Covid 19 testing Done at BHEL Bus stop in Bengaluru on Wednesday. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T/EPS)
New menace? Post recovery, ‘brain fog’ afflicts COVID-19 patients in Bengaluru
UP Police barricades put on a road to block the movement of people towards Hathras and Aligarh districts. (File Photo | PTI)
Hathras fall out: Anti-Romeo squads back in action to check crimes against women
For representational purpose. (Photo | AP)
Ensure you maximise savings, minimise spending while shopping this festive season

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)
Skilling, re-skilling and upskilling is the need of the hour: PM Modi
14-year-old Indian-American Anika Chebrolu. (Photo | 3M Official Twitter)
Indian-American teen wins competition for work on potential COVID treatment
Gallery
Bolivian presidential candidate Luis Arce, the leftist heir to former leader Evo Morales, said his country had 'recovered democracy' after an exit poll from TV station Unitel indicated he had won the election in the first round with 52.4% of the vote. (Photo | AP)
Bolivia back on 'socialist bloc' as Leftist Luis Arce closes in on Presidential poll win
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's Manchester United have signed Edinson Cavani, 33, who has been handed the prestigious No 7 jersey right away! While some legends like Cristiano Ronaldo and Eric Cantona scripted history donning Red Devil's No 7, others like Alexis Sanchez and Antonio Valencia become huge flops. As Cavani warms up for his United debut, have a look the greats who have worn the iconic shirt for Manchester United so far. (Photos | Agencies)
Edinson Cavani is new Manchester United No 7! David Beckham to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are players who wore the iconic shirt at Old Trafford
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp