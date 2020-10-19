Kovai Municipal Corporation helps reunite man with kin

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: For 69-year-old S Baskar, getting a sleeper berth booked to return home after two years of separation from his kith and kin was a moment of jubilation. Thanks to Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation and the caretaker of its night shelter. It is their constant efforts for the past six months that helped to end all struggles of this elderly man from Royapuram in Chennai.

Two years ago, Baskar left Chennai over some family issues. He made Coimbatore roads his home and did all odd jobs to have food every day. But, life changed for the sexagenarian with the Covid-19-induced lockdown, says the corporation night shelter's caretaker K Gangadharan.

"Six months ago, the elderly man was rescued from the roadside and accommodated at the night shelter. It was very difficult to trace his family as Baskar hardly recollected anything but Royapuram. Based on the inputs he shared, we managed to find his address and reach out to his family members," explains Gangadharan.

The shelter management with the support of Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation bid adieu to Baskar on Saturday. The elderly man is said to have safely reached Chennai by train.