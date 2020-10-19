Reservation to help over 300 govt-school students: School Education Minister KA Sengottaiyan

By Express News Service

ERODE: Over 300 government school students would benefit from the 7.5 per cent horizontal reservation in the medical admissions, said School Education Minister K A Sengottaiyan.

Speaking to media persons on Sunday, he said, “NEET coaching for government school students is given through E-Box organisation, and this year, 174 of the 180 test questions were from the State syllabus, which was revised after 12 years.” About the ongoing projects in the region, the minister said that four classrooms and two laboratories shall be constructed at the cost of Rs 2.17 crore in a school at Odakkadu.

He further said that coracle service would be started at Modachur’s Indranagar within a month’s time.

“Efforts are made to construct dressing and bathing rooms for tourists who visit the Kodiveri dam. Besides, funds have been allocated to convert the Gunderipallam reservoir into a tourist spot.

Around 7,000 people will get job opportunities in the upcoming textile park at Kolapalur,” he further said.

Earlier, Sengottaiyan laid the foundation for development projects worth Rs 3.44 crore at Kolappalur village in Gobichettipalayam. He also distributed financial assistance of Rs 1 lakh each to 93 beneficiaries for the procurement of milch cows.