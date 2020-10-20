STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Barbaric, extremely dangerous: Kanimozhi expresses outrage over rape threats to Vijay Sethupathi's daughter

Several fans and activists have sought actions against the hate tweets and rape threats for the daughter of actor Vijay Sethupathi.

Published: 20th October 2020 01:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th October 2020 02:00 PM   |  A+A-

DMK MP Kanimozhi (L) and Kollywood actor Vijay Sethupathi

DMK MP Kanimozhi (L) and Kollywood actor Vijay Sethupathi (Photo | EPS and YouTube Screengrab)

By ANI

CHENNAI: Expressing outrage over the rape threats to Tamil actor Vijay Sethupathi's daughter, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) women's wing secretary and MP Kanimozhi on Tuesday said that it is not only barbaric but also extremely dangerous to the very fabric of the society.

"The perverse intimidation of Vijay Sethupathi's daughter is not only barbaric but extremely dangerous to the very fabric of our society. Making women and children the soft targets is a cowardly act. The police should take stern action against the perpetrator," Kanimozhi tweeted.

Sethupathi had received threats on social media that his daughter will be raped if he acts as Sri Lankan cricketer Muttiah Muralitharan in an upcoming biopic on the cricketer. Sethupathi had recently announced that would be essaying the role of the cricketer.

ALSO READ: It's official! Vijay Sethupathi won't be a part of Muttiah Muralitharan biopic

In the following tweet, Kanimozhi said, "The only war cowards fight is against women and children. The threat against actor Vijay Sethupathi's daughter is a shame. Trolling women and children should be punished."

Notably, Muralitharan had recently also issued a statement asking Sethupathi not to portray him in the biopic due to public pressure. The actor had later walked out of the project.

Several fans and activists have sought actions against the hate tweets and rape threats for the daughter of actor Vijay Sethupathi.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kanimozhi Vijay Sethupathi DMK Muttiah Muralitharan Vijay Sethupathi Daughter
India Matters
BJP national president JP Nadda (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
CAA to be implemented soon, framing of rules in process: Nadda
People not maintaining social distancing in New Delhi on Monday. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Virus, what virus? India gets back to work as festival month arrives
Punjab CM Amarinder Singh (File photo | PTI)
Amarinder moves resolution in Punjab Assembly against Centre's farm laws
Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden (Photo | AP)
Joe Biden not good for India as he is soft with China: Trump Jr

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Image for representational purposes only.(File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Delhi Air Pollution | Political will required to curb stubble burning: Arvind Kejriwal
From child labourer to Medical aspirant, Krishnagiri’s Vishwanath talks about his success story
Gallery
Demonstrations around France have been called in support of freedom of speech and to pay tribute to a French history teacher who was beheaded near Paris after discussing caricatures of Prophet Muhammad with his class. Samuel Paty was beheaded on Friday by
‘We are all Samuel’ & ‘We are not afraid’: Thousands gather in Paris to pay respects to beheaded French teacher
Bolivian presidential candidate Luis Arce, the leftist heir to former leader Evo Morales, said his country had 'recovered democracy' after an exit poll from TV station Unitel indicated he had won the election in the first round with 52.4% of the vote. (Photo | AP)
Bolivia back on 'socialist bloc' as Leftist Luis Arce closes in on Presidential poll win
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp