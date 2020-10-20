Couple jumps into well over dispute

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: A young tribal couple died by suicide on Sunday night by jumping into a well in farmland near Pollachi allegedly due to a family dispute. The bodies were retrieved on Monday early morning. The deceased persons are K Prabhu Kumar (25) and his wife Nandhini (22) residing in Govindarajan Chettiyar Farms in Thevampadivalasu village near Pollachi.

Despite Vadakkipalayam police and a fire department team rushing to the spot to rescue the couple alive, the attempt went in vain due to poor visibility, police said. According to police, the duo, survived by a three-year-old son, was married for five years. They were employed in the farmland as coolie workers and residing on the same premises.

Both of them were alcohol consumers and had sessions every Sunday night. On October 18, during a session, both of them got into a quarrel, police said. In a fit of rage, the woman jumped into the well. On seeing this, Kumar also jumped into the well in an attempt to save her.

The bodies were sent to Government Pollachi Hospital for postmortem. An investigation is on. Get rid of suicidal thoughts, seek assistance through Tamil Nadu Health Department’s helpline 104.