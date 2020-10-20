STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Economic recovery shows signs of positivism, says Finance Ministry official

The SASTRA deemed to be University on Sunday organised the 15th CUB V Narayanan Memorial lecture through video conference.

Sanjeev Sanyal, the Principal Economic Advisor of the Union Ministry of Finance (top right), delivering the lecture through video conference | Express

By Express News Service

THANJAVUR: The SASTRA deemed to be University on Sunday organised the 15th CUB V Narayanan Memorial lecture through video conference. Delivering the lecture titled “World Economic History and India’s future”, Sanjeev Sanyal, the Principal Economic Advisor of the Union Finance Ministry traced the oceanic trade and economic routes of the ancient world. He also spoke about the role of Rajendra Chola’s empire on the Nagappattinam coast.

He said Chola temples, Puri Jagannath temples have acted as significant religious and financial capital. He also added that the economic recovery has started showing signs of positivism. He also added the self-reliance policy of the Union Government is reflective of India’s flexibility towards looking at indigenously driven self-reliance in the modern sense and not in the regimental and outdated sense of the past. S Vaidhyasubramaniam, the Vice-Chancellor of SASTRA, N Kamakodi, Managing Director and the CEO of City Union Bank (CUB) were among those who participated in the meeting.

