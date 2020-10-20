Opposition urges Governor to give assent to quota Bill

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Opposition parties have urged the Governor to give assent to the Bill on providing 7.5 per cent quota to government school students, who have cleared the NEET, in medical undergraduate courses.

DMK chief MK Stalin, KMDK general secretary ER Eswaran and VCK president Thol Thirumavalavan on Monday urged Governor Banwarilal Purohit to give his assent to the Bill passed by the Assembly. Stalin, in a Facebook post, stated that it was betrayal to government school students as the Governor has so far not approved the Bill. He also urged Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami to exert pressure on Purohit in this regard.

Meanwhile, Eswaran stated that the delay has created doubts on whether the Governor was waiting for the Centre’s approval. “People are keeping a close watch on the Governor’s and the Centre’s attitude towards the Bill. The State government should be firm on implementing the reservation this year itself.” He added that Purohit would face opposition from the people of the State, if he further delayed signing the Bill.