RTOs resume functions across Tamil Nadu

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: After a gap of nearly six months, the Regional Transport Offices (RTO) across the State resumed its functions on Monday. In the wake of the on-going pandemic, the Centre had extended validity of all transport documents, expired between February 1 and September 30, till December 31. This includes Registration Certificate, Fitness Certificate, Vehicle Permit, Driving Licence, and Pollution Certificate. Currently, vehicle owners can approach the RTO for renewing their licences and other transport documents, said Transport Commissioner TS Jawahar. “The Vahan 4.0 application, has been upgraded and now RTOs can decide on the number of appointments to be attended to in a day,” Jawahar added. A vehicle inspector said, “Many vehicles are operating with expired documents, and should renew fitness certificates at earliest.”