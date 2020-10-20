STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Tipplers caught by surprise as COVID-19 testing begins at bars in Puducherry

Noticing the testing, some people tried to avoid it by taking the other entrance to the bar. The team also tested members of the public passing on that road including women.

Published: 20th October 2020 07:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th October 2020 07:58 PM   |  A+A-

The testing began at Dhanalakshmi bar on Ranga Pillai Street at around 6 pm on Tuesday

By Debjani Dutta
Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: If you want to enjoy a drink at a bar, then be prepared for a COVID-19 test. The Puducherry health department has started testing in bars as part of COVID control measures in the Union territory. The testing began at Dhanalakshmi bar on Ranga Pillai Street at around 6 pm on Tuesday catching tipplers by surprise.

The testing team had put up a table and chair just near the entrance and those who came to the bar were tested. Since it was a Rapid Antigen test (RAT), the results were also known immediately. Noticing the testing, some people tried to avoid it by taking the other entrance to the bar. The team also tested members of the public passing on that road including women.

While tipplers found it to be a nuisance, the administration justified it, saying it was a part of COVID control measures to test people in crowded places and prevent the spread of the virus. Bar owners are also upset as they are looking for business after they were permitted to open earlier this month, following seven months of closure.

Lt Governor Kiran Bedi has said that the administration has decided to focus on COVID control and prevention measures in the fish and meat market, Sunday markets, Uzhavar Sandhai, shopping areas and other places in view of the festive season.

Accordingly, the testing has been started in a bar on Tuesday, said an official. It will be done in other bars as well as all crowded places, he said.

The government is also planning to decongest the Sunday market. The crowd will be regulated at high footfall locations like malls, markets and religious places, he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Puducherry Puducherry bars COVID-19 Coronavirus
India Matters
CJI SA Bobde (L) and Supreme Court judge NV Ramana (Photos | PTI, EPS)
In-house probe into Jagan's charges against Justice Ramana needed: Justice A P Shah
A health worker collects samples for Covid testing at the Kalasipalyam Bus Stand in Bengaluru on Saturday. (Photo | Shriram BN/EPS)
COVID-19 hospitals in Bengaluru see admissions dip by 40 per cent in last seven days
For representational purpose. (Photo | RVK Rao/EPS)
SBI announces up to 25 bps concession on home loan rates
For representational purposes
‘Beware of online fraud under guise of loan offers’

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Waves hit the tetrapods on the shore of Shizuoka city, southwest of Tokyo, Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, as severe weather goes through waters off the region. (Photo | AP)
Japanese way of managing floods: Push excess rainwater into tunnels!
2 militants killed in encounter in South Kashmir, 5 terrorist killed in last 2 days
Gallery
Demonstrations around France have been called in support of freedom of speech and to pay tribute to a French history teacher who was beheaded near Paris after discussing caricatures of Prophet Muhammad with his class. Samuel Paty was beheaded on Friday by
‘We are all Samuel’ & ‘We are not afraid’: Thousands gather in Paris to pay respects to beheaded French teacher
Bolivian presidential candidate Luis Arce, the leftist heir to former leader Evo Morales, said his country had 'recovered democracy' after an exit poll from TV station Unitel indicated he had won the election in the first round with 52.4% of the vote. (Photo | AP)
Bolivia back on 'socialist bloc' as Leftist Luis Arce closes in on Presidential poll win
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp