STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Trio held for hushing up jumbo death in Chinna Coonoor

Meanwhile, Sirumugai forest range officials in Coimbatore forest division imposed a fine of Rs 5,000 each on three persons for allegedly attempting to poach Indian hare.

Published: 20th October 2020 04:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th October 2020 04:52 AM   |  A+A-

A male elephant died of electrocution at Chinna Coonoor in Nilgiris district a few days ago | Express

A male elephant died of electrocution at Chinna Coonoor in Nilgiris district a few days ago | Express

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Forest department officials on Monday arrested three persons in connection with the death of a male elephant in Chinna Coonoor in The Nilgiris.  A senior forest official said that the trio, without informing the forest department, buried the animal in private land in Sigur reserve forest after it died of electrocution after coming in direct contact with a live electricity cable illegally installed in the Patta land. 

Ruling out the poaching angle, the official said both the tusks of the 20-year-old elephant, which came in search of food and water, were intact. According to sources, the arrested persons are S Vigneshvaren (40), SK Gopalakrishnan (20), and G Ajit Kumar, and all of them are residents of Chinna Coonoor. The incident came to light during a routine check carried out by the department staff.  

“The trio had taken the land, sprawling two acres, on lease for cultivating potatoes. They illegally powered the fence by drawing electricity from their house located on the land,” the official said, adding that the incident might have happened two days ago as the carcass is fresh. 

A postmortem would be conducted on Tuesday, the official said.Meanwhile, Sirumugai forest range officials in Coimbatore forest division imposed a fine of Rs 5,000 each on three persons for allegedly attempting to poach Indian hare. The trio is aged between 16 and 20 years. 

Elephant electrocuted from illegal fence
The trio, without informing the forest department, buried the animal in private land in Sigur reserve forest after it died of electrocution after coming in direct contact with a live electricity cable illegally installed in the Patta land, a senior forest official said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Elephant Forest department
India Matters
BJP national president JP Nadda (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
CAA to be implemented soon, framing of rules in process: Nadda
People not maintaining social distancing in New Delhi on Monday. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Virus, what virus? India gets back to work as festival month arrives
Punjab CM Amarinder Singh (File photo | PTI)
Amarinder moves resolution in Punjab Assembly against Centre's farm laws
Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden (Photo | AP)
Joe Biden not good for India as he is soft with China: Trump Jr

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
PM Narendra Modi (Photo| PTI)
Lockdown is over but virus is still around, be careful not careless: PM Modi
#7 Alibaba chief Jack Ma (File photo | PTI)
China's super rich got $1.5 trillion richer during pandemic: Report
Gallery
Demonstrations around France have been called in support of freedom of speech and to pay tribute to a French history teacher who was beheaded near Paris after discussing caricatures of Prophet Muhammad with his class. Samuel Paty was beheaded on Friday by
‘We are all Samuel’ & ‘We are not afraid’: Thousands gather in Paris to pay respects to beheaded French teacher
Bolivian presidential candidate Luis Arce, the leftist heir to former leader Evo Morales, said his country had 'recovered democracy' after an exit poll from TV station Unitel indicated he had won the election in the first round with 52.4% of the vote. (Photo | AP)
Bolivia back on 'socialist bloc' as Leftist Luis Arce closes in on Presidential poll win
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp