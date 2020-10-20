STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Will second wave of COVID-19 hit Tamil Nadu's knitwear hub Tirupur?

However, according to president of Tirupur Exporters’ Association, Raja  Shanmugham, there is no need to worry.

By Binita Jaiswal
Express News Service

CHENNAI: With Europe and other countries in the midst of a second wave of Covid-19, manufacturers and exporters in Tirupur, the knitwear hub of the country, are a worried lot.

Tirupur, which was badly hit by the coronavirus is on the revival path. The exports from Tirupur increased by 10 per cent in September as compared to the same period last year and the recovery has revived hopes.

However, after the second wave of infections hit Europe, the industrialists are skeptical.

“Things are unpredictable right now. If the situation worsens then there might be a complete lockdown, which will definitely affect our business. Things are falling back in place and it will be difficult if another lockdown is enforced,” said K Sanjay, who owns a manufacturing unit in Tirupur.

“We are already facing labour shortage as almost 50 per cent of the migrant labourers are yet to return. If a second wave is reported in India, it will be difficult for us to manage things,” said Senthil Kumar, another manufacturer.

However, according to president of Tirupur Exporters’ Association, Raja  Shanmugham, there is no need to worry.

“In the last eight months, we all have learnt a little bit on how to deal with the coronavirus. I don’t think Europe or other country will impose a complete lockdown again. So there won’t be supply chain disruption or cancellation of orders,” said Shanmugham.

He added the anti-China sentiment has created an opportunity for the industry to grab more global orders and exporters should work on factors like improving quality consistency and order fulfilment on time.

