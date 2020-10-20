Won’t cow down before Central government’s intimidation: MK Stalin

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY: DMK never cowed down before intimidation by the Centre and will not bow down to pressure in future, party chief MK Stalin said on Monday. He said this while speaking at a digital public meeting organised by the Tiruchy unit. The party claimed the meeting was the biggest digital event organized ever by a political party and that over one lakh people from 1,000 locations took part.

“Be it opposing imposition of Emergency in 1976 when we lost power, and dismissal of our government in 1991 by the Centre citing support to Sri Lankan Tamils and LTTE as reason, we were never afraid of the Centre. DMK always opposed any attempt by the Centre to snatch away the rights of Tamil Nadu,” Stalin said.

“New education policy, NEET, farm acts, CAA, assault on Anna University and recruitment of North Indians for jobs in Tamil Nadu, all these issues have been an attack on the rights of the State and these should be immediately stopped,” Staliu said in his address from Chennai,

The meeting was presided by principal secretary KN Nehru and is considered to be a rehearsal ahead of the Assembly elections in 2021. Three district secretaries Kaduvetti Thiyagarajan, K Vairamani and Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi took a pledge to secure emphatic wins for the party in the elections. Around 886 senior functionaries who were with the party for a long perios were felicitated on the occasion.