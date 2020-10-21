Cases continue to dip: Tamil Nadu reports 3,086 Covid-19 cases, 39 deaths

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: For the fourth consecutive day, Tamil Nadu reported less than 4,000 Covid-19 cases with 3,086 people testing positive for the virus on Wednesday. The State also reported 39 deaths. TN’s caseload now stands at 6,97,116 while the toll has risen to 10,780. However, with another 4,301 people being discharged after treatment, the State now has only 35,480 active cases.

Chennai reported 845 new cases, the third consecutive day that the city has reported less than 900 cases. The city’s neighbouring districts of Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur reported 159 cases, 106, and 180 cases respectively.

Among the western districts, Coimbatore reported 314 cases, Erode 108, Salem 198, and Tiruppur 120 cases.

The State tested 81,782 samples and 80,348 people on the day.

According to the media bulletin issued by the Directorate of Public Health, among the deceased only one did not have any comorbid conditions. The patient, a 44-year-old man from Kancheepuram, tested positive on October 7 and was admitted in a private hospital in Chennai on the same day with complaints of fever for three days and cough and difficulty breathing for one day. He died on October 20 due to multiple organ dysfunction and Covid-19 pneumonia.

Meanwhile, in view of the festival season, Health Secretary Dr J Radhakrishnan said that traders had been instructed to ensure social distancing among shoppers and they had promised to extend their cooperation.

Radhakrishnan, who visited the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital on Wednesday, also said that the State’s own seroprevalence survey had commenced.