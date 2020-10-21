Coimbatore: 14-day quarantine must for returning migrants

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: With relaxations in lockdown norms drawing the migrant workers back to Coimbatore, the Health Department has made a 14-day quarantine mandatory for the returnees. The move is aimed at curtailing the spread in the city, where a sporadic rise in numbers, ever since the relaxations, has turned a cause for worry.

Recently, the district administration sealed a unit in Annur for not adhering to the social distancing norms.

Sources in the Health Department said that the quarantine has been necessitated as the chances for the migrant workers contracting the infection during their travels are high.

The industrial units in the district have been directed to quarantine the returnees for two weeks, and inform the department if any worker shows symptoms, to segregate the potential virus carriers.

While no new cluster has been reported from the district, a senior health official said that steps would be taken to conduct medical camps at the industrial units to collect samples of all symptomatic workers. Meanwhile, officials of the Department of Labour and Department of Industrial Safety and Health (DISH) have stepped up vigil to break the chain.

