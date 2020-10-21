DVAC registers case against former dean of Salem hospital

By Express News Service

SALEM: The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) registered a case against former Salem Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital (GMKMCH) Dean and four others for alleged misappropriation of money while purchasing medical equipment here on Monday.

Sources in DVAC said that during the year 2013-14, the GMKMCH purchased surgical equipment including, anaesthesia apparatus at a cost of Rs 18.80 lakh from a company, but the actual market price of this equipment is Rs 5.48 lakh and the GMKMCH administration allegedly swindled Rs 12.48 lakh.

As per rule, if a government hospital wants to purchase medical equipment, they should procure it from Tamil Nadu Medical Supplies Corporation (TNMSC). They should purchase equipment from the market only if that particular equipment is not available at TNMSC. If that equipment price crosses Rs 50,000, the hospital administration should procure that equipment through tender.

However, in this case, the then GMKMCH administration allegedly did not follow any procedures and purchased the equipment without tender.

Following the allegation made rounds, the DVAC officials, led by Additional Superintendent of Police (ADSP) Chandramouli, probed into this and sent a report to the State government to get permission to register a case against the officials concerned.

Recently, the State government gave permission and the DVAC registered case against former GMKMCH Dean A Karthikeyan, former Administrative Officer J Elangovan, former purchase store superintendent N Dhandapani, store assistant R Ashokraj and a private company owner G Meenakshi who supplied the equipment and are investigating further. The suspects have already retired from the service.