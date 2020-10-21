Pondy devising plan to bridge digital divide

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: Taking into consideration the digital divide prevalent among government school students, Puducherry government has decided to devise a blended mode of education, in an effort to make education accessible to all the students.

A survey conducted by School Education department said only 48 per cent of government school students had access to smartphones with an internet connection. However, the ‘Device Availability Survey’ found more than 88 per cent of the students had access to TV with either cable or DTH connection.

The survey was conducted among government school students to help design a mode of support for students from marginalised sections. A blended mode of education would be introduced to provide academic support to government school students even after the end of Covid-19 pandemic, said School Education Director P T Rudra Goud.