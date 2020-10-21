STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

‘Restore waterbodies, conserve rainwater’

Municipal Administration Minister, SP Velumani, has ordered the officials of Chennai Corporation to ensure that waterbodies are restored and rain water is conserved.

Published: 21st October 2020 05:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st October 2020 05:30 AM   |  A+A-

Rainwater harvesting

Representational Image

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Municipal Administration Minister, SP Velumani, has ordered the officials of Chennai Corporation to ensure that waterbodies are restored and rain water is conserved.

Addressing the monsoon-preparedness meeting at the Secretariat on Tuesday, Velumani said that out of the 210 waterbodies identified for rejuvenation, 133 have been restored at a cost of Rs 35.66 crore. 

“Restoration works of 77 waterbodies are taking place in a fast-paced manner. Among them, three ponds are being restored under Smart City project at a cost of Rs 26.66 crore,” the minister said. He said that 47 ponds are being restored at a cost of Rs 109.88 crore in the city. 

Apart from this, out of the 585 waterbodies identified for restoration in other Corporations in Tamil Nadu, 237 have been restored at a cost of Rs 58 crore. In the panchayats, restoration works are underway at a cost of Rs 33.42 crore.  

Velumani said that close to Rs 3,000 crore has been spent to desilt various waterbodies in State between 2016 and 2019, while in 2020, Rs 1250 crore has been allocated for waterbody restoration.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
rainwater
India Matters
CJI SA Bobde (L) and Supreme Court judge NV Ramana (Photos | PTI, EPS)
In-house probe into Jagan's charges against Justice Ramana needed: Justice A P Shah
A health worker collects samples for Covid testing at the Kalasipalyam Bus Stand in Bengaluru on Saturday. (Photo | Shriram BN/EPS)
COVID-19 hospitals in Bengaluru see admissions dip by 40 per cent in last seven days
For representational purpose. (Photo | RVK Rao/EPS)
SBI announces up to 25 bps concession on home loan rates
For representational purposes
‘Beware of online fraud under guise of loan offers’

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Waves hit the tetrapods on the shore of Shizuoka city, southwest of Tokyo, Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, as severe weather goes through waters off the region. (Photo | AP)
Japanese way of managing floods: Push excess rainwater into tunnels!
2 militants killed in encounter in South Kashmir, 5 terrorist killed in last 2 days
Gallery
Demonstrations around France have been called in support of freedom of speech and to pay tribute to a French history teacher who was beheaded near Paris after discussing caricatures of Prophet Muhammad with his class. Samuel Paty was beheaded on Friday by
‘We are all Samuel’ & ‘We are not afraid’: Thousands gather in Paris to pay respects to beheaded French teacher
Bolivian presidential candidate Luis Arce, the leftist heir to former leader Evo Morales, said his country had 'recovered democracy' after an exit poll from TV station Unitel indicated he had won the election in the first round with 52.4% of the vote. (Photo | AP)
Bolivia back on 'socialist bloc' as Leftist Luis Arce closes in on Presidential poll win
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp