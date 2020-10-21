‘Restore waterbodies, conserve rainwater’

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Municipal Administration Minister, SP Velumani, has ordered the officials of Chennai Corporation to ensure that waterbodies are restored and rain water is conserved.

Addressing the monsoon-preparedness meeting at the Secretariat on Tuesday, Velumani said that out of the 210 waterbodies identified for rejuvenation, 133 have been restored at a cost of Rs 35.66 crore.

“Restoration works of 77 waterbodies are taking place in a fast-paced manner. Among them, three ponds are being restored under Smart City project at a cost of Rs 26.66 crore,” the minister said. He said that 47 ponds are being restored at a cost of Rs 109.88 crore in the city.

Apart from this, out of the 585 waterbodies identified for restoration in other Corporations in Tamil Nadu, 237 have been restored at a cost of Rs 58 crore. In the panchayats, restoration works are underway at a cost of Rs 33.42 crore.

Velumani said that close to Rs 3,000 crore has been spent to desilt various waterbodies in State between 2016 and 2019, while in 2020, Rs 1250 crore has been allocated for waterbody restoration.