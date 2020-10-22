Man loses Rs 2 lakh to ‘Godman’ in Tenkasi

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 45-year-old man from Tenkasi was cheated out of a sum of Rs 2 lakh by a fake godman, who promised to break an evil spell.

According to sources, the victim, K Rajakumaran of Meenatchipuram in Tenkasi district, had recently met the accused in Tenkasi and complained that his family members kept falling sick often.

“The accused allegedly told Rajakumaran that his enemies had cast an evil spell and that he would perform a ritual to break it. However, the ritual would cost Rs 2 lakh and also need a couple of roosters.

Believing his words, Rajakumaran sold his mini truck and came to Chennai with a sum of Rs 2 lakh,” a police officer said.

The accused had asked Rajakumaran to meet him near Government Stanley Hospital. On receiving the money, the accused told Rajakumaran to wait and left on the pretext of getting the things for the ritual.

“However, when the person did not return for hours, Rajakumaran realised that he had been cheated and lodged a compliant at the Washermenpet police station,” the officer