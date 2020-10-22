Plea against acquisition of land without consultation

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A section of farmers from Tirupur has moved the Madras High Court challenging the Indian Telegraph Act, 1885, that was framed in the pre-independence era.

The plea stated that the Act framed is unconstitutional in the present-day scenario as several agriculturalists are parting away with their farmlands without any consultation with the authorities while high-tension electricity towers are erected.

The two-member bench consisting of Chief Justice AP Sahi and Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy issued directions on the plea moved by 11 farmers challenging the validity of Sections 10 and 16 of the Act.

The bench contended that the provisions thereof do not and cannot empower the District Magistrate thereunder to exercise the power since there is permanent damage to the property. The plea is adjourned to November 27.

