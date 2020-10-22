PMK chief accuses AIADMK govt of ignoring people's demands; TN minister denies rift in alliance

T Muruganandham By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The PMK, one of the key allies in the AIADMK-led alliance, on Thursday expressed dissatisfaction over the functioning of the state government and accused it of ignoring the demands of the people.

The charges have led to speculation of a rift in the AIADMK-led alliance ahead of the Assembly elections next year. Fisheries Minister D Jayakumar, however, said the alliance between the PMK and AIADMK was fine though individual political parties may have different views.

"In Andhra Pradesh, Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy fulfills whatever he promises and is doing over and above whatever he said but in Tamil Nadu, those in power (AIADMK) decline to say anything about the people's demands. Even if the demands are pointed out, they ignore and refuse to attend to the demands of the people,” tweeted PMK founder S Ramadoss on Thursday morning.



Asked whether the charge levelled by Ramadoss as the Assembly elections were drawing near could be construed as a rift among the allies of the AIADMK-led alliance, Jayakumar said, "This cannot be taken as a rift within the alliance. The PMK is in the AIADMK alliance but views differ for each party. So, one cannot say the alliance between the two parties has broken. Let Ramadoss clarify what are the issues on which the government has ignored his demands. Then the government will look into it."

On Ramadoss comparing the performance of the Jagan Mohan Reddy government and the AIADMK government in Tamil Nadu, Jayakumar said, "At the national level, Tamil Nadu stands top in industrial and infrastructural development, food production and all growth indexes.”

The Minister said, “In Tamil Nadu, law and order is maintained. There is no land-grabbing, no kangaroo courts. People live in peace. Secondly, in terms of infrastructure development, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami has been allocating funds to all departments and work is going on. I wish to say this as my answer to the PMK founder."

Jayakumar went on to say, "With regard to the reservation issue, though the Supreme Court has laid a ceiling for reservation (50pc), the AIADMK government ensured the implementation of 69 percent reservation. So, Amma (J Jayalalithaa) has established social justice for BCs, MBCs, SC/STs, and Denotified Communities. Even now, it is the AIADMK government that has proposed a 7.5 percent reservation for government school students. The Governor has promised that he would give his assent to the Bill very soon."

Regarding the assurance given by DMK president MK Stalin that the DMK was ready to join hands with the AIADMK for ensuring 7.5 reservation for government school students, he said, "Stalin's announcement is an election-time stunt."

Questioned whether the central government was insisting that the assent for the 7.5 reservation bill would be given only if the Tamil Nadu government agrees to the quota for economically weaker sections, Jayakumar said, "It is just speculation. Both reservations are different. The Governor has asked for a reasonable time to consider the 7.5 reservation Bill. We hope he will give his assent very soon."

On the suggestion that the 7.5 percent reservation could be enforced through a government order without waiting for the Governor's assent, the Minister said, "During the DMK regime, many such unsuccessful moves were made. Only when the Governor gives his assent will the legislation get legal sanction."