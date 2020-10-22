We neither support nor oppose NEET: Minister Udhayakumar

By Express News Service

MADURAI: “We neither support nor oppose National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test. All we seek is a sufficient time for our students to prepare for the exam,” said Minister R B Udhayakumar here on Wednesday.

Amma Charitable Trust, which belongs to the minister, hosted a ceremony to appreciate the Theni-based government school student, N Jeevith Kumar, who cracked NEET in his second attempt this year. Udhayakumar said the State government has filed a petition against NEET in the Supreme Court as it would affect majority of the student population.

“It was perseverance and self-confidence that helped Jeevith to hunt the ‘NEET treasure’. Akin to Jeevith, whose focus was only on the exam, students should not pay heed to the debates around NEET; rather concentrate on exam preparations,” he said.