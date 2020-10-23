AR cop, three others arrested for ganja peddling

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Continuing its ‘Drive against Drugs’ the Chennai city police on Wednesday arrested four persons and seized more than three-kg ganja. Among the arrested was an Armed Reserve (AR) constable.

S Arun Prasanth (23), AR constable of Purasawalkam, was arrested along with three others by Fort police and 1.100-kg ganja was seized.

Investigation revealed that he joined the police department in 2017 as a Grade II constable. He reportedly told police that he was addicted to liquor and ganja and was struggling to settle debts when his friends, auto driver Ramesh and Prem Kumar, gave him an idea that they could smuggle ganja from Andhra and distribute it in the city.

“Arun Prasanth allegedly paid Rs 15,000 to Ramesh to buy ganja from Andhra. The duo convinced Arun that his uniform would protect him from the police radar,” said police. Based on Arun Prasanth’s confession, R Ramesh (40) of Vyasarpadi and G Premkumar (20) of Mylapore were also arrested and another 1.900-kg ganja was seized.

Earlier M Balamurugan (21) of Annai Sathya Nagar was secured in the wee hours of Wednesday and 200 gm of ganja was seized from him. He revealed that he bought it from Arun Prasanth, which led to the arrest of the four.