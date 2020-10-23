D-G railway health services assesses Covid preparedness

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Dr BP Nanda, Director General Health Services, Railways, inspected the Railway Hospital and other Railway Health Units, to assess preparation of Railways in the present situation and held review meetings with heads of departments at the Railway Hospital on Wednesday and Thursday.

The Director General Health Services, New Delhi, reviewed the infrastructure and facilities that had been established in the Covid Ward in New Hospital Block at Ayanavaram.

The review meeting was attended by medical director, chief surgical superintendent, admin and chief cardiologist-II, chief surgeon, chief anesthesiologist, cardiovascular surgeons and HODs of all specialties including senior consultant pathology.

Issues pertaining to further enhancing the capacity to treat Covid cases, development of in-house testing (RT-PCR) and CT scans were also discussed. The D-G also inspected the new reverse osmosis plant installed in haemodialysis unit in the nephrology ward of Railway Hospital.

Review meeting

