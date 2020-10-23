STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Five dead, three injured after fire breaks out at firecracker factory in Tamil Nadu's Madurai

At least 35 people were working at the unit which allegedly was not licensed to manufacture. 

Published: 23rd October 2020 07:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd October 2020 09:23 PM   |  A+A-

The fire was reported in T Kallupatti area of Madurai. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Five women were killed and three people injured in a blast at a fireworks unit in Madurai’s district’s Sengulam village, near Virudhunagar, on Friday.

The deceased were identified as M Veluthai (45) of S Paraipatti, P Lakshmi (40) of Kilaarpatti, K Ayyammal (65) of Kadaneeri, P Suriliammal (50) of Govindhanallur and S Kaleeshwari (35) of Athipatti in Peraiyur. Their bodies were shifted to the Government Rajaji Hospital in Madurai for post mortem examination.

R Sundaramoorthy (39) of Amathur, P Annalakshmi (45) of Kadaneri and P Akkini (45) of Kadaneri who sustained burn injuries in the mishap were admitted at GRH, after being referred there by the Virudhunagar Government Hospital.

The blast occurred at around 1 pm at one of the sheds, that was part of the unit, where employees were engaged in making crackers. The other workers called the authorities for help. Fire and rescue service personnel rushed to the spot, doused the fire and found the victims.

According to sources, the cracker unit is owned by A Shanmugaraj (43) of Erichanatham, but leased out to one Alagarswamy of Amathur. The unit's manager was identified as P Vairam (25) of Kothaneri in Virudhunagar district. At least 35 people were working at the unit which allegedly was not licensed to manufacture. 

However, district collector TG Vinay said that a preliminary inquiry suggested the unit had not engaged in any violations. However, the fire and rescue service personnel would submit a detailed report about the incident, including how the accident happened and whether unpermitted crackers were being manufactured. The collector added that he was also looking into whether the number of employees working in the unit was higher than permitted due to the pandemic. He claimed the mishap occurred due to a mishandling of chemicals by the employees while making the crackers.

Madurai Superintendent of Police Sujit Kumar said the T Kallupatti police would register a case based on inputs from the revenue department.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami announced a solatium of Rs 2 lakh for the kin of the deceased and Rs 1 lakh for the injured. Minister of Revenue and Disaster Management RB Udhayakumar and the collector visited the injured patients at GRH.

