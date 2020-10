List of Assembly seats in new districts released

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Election Commission has released a district-wise list of Assembly constituencies, taking into account the new districts in the State. Now on, Kancheepuram district will have four Assembly constituencies — Alandur, Sriperumbudur (SC), Uthiramerur and Kancheepuram — while the newly created Chengalpattu district will have seven constituencies — Sholinganallur, Pallavaram, Tambaram, Chengalpattu, Thiruporur, Cheyyur (SC) and Madurantakam (SC).

Vellore district will contain five constituencies — Katpadi, Vellore, Anaikattu, Kivaithinankuppam (SC) and Gudiyattam (SC) — while Ranipet will have four constituencies — Arakkonam (SC), Sholingur, Ranipet and Arcot.

Tirupattur district will comprise four constituencies — Vaniyambadi, Ambur, Jolarpet and Tiruppattur. Villupuram will consist of seven constituencies — Gingee, Mailam, Tindivanam (SC), Vanur (SC), Villupuram, Vikravandi and Thirukoilur — while Kallakurichi will comprise four constituencies — Ulundurpet, Rishivandiyam, Sankarapuram and Kallakurichi (SC).

Tirunelveli will include five constituencies — Tirunelveli, Ambasamudram, Palayamkottai, Nanguneri and Radhapruam. Tenkasi district will have Sankarankovil (SC), Vasudevanallur (SC), Kadayanallur, Tenkasi and Alangulam constituencies.