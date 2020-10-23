STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Madras High Court stays crucial Tangedco circular

A vacation bench passed the interim order on the public interest litigation moved by the Coimbatore Consumer Cause, a consumer rights organisation.

Published: 23rd October 2020 04:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd October 2020 04:26 AM   |  A+A-

Madras High Court

Madras High Court (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has stayed the operation of a recent Tangedco circular that withdrew the mandatory requirement of building completion certificate to get electricity connection. The court directed the Tangedco to file a detailed report over a plea moved by a consumer forum .

A vacation bench passed the interim order on the public interest litigation moved by the Coimbatore Consumer Cause, a consumer rights organisation. The petitioner said that it was only in 2018, the High Court issued directions to the State to rein in illegal constructions.

The State issued an order in April 2018 making building completion certificates mandatory for providing regular utility connections such as electricity, water and sewage. However, on October 6 2020,  the State issued a memo withdrawing the earlier order, alleged the petitioner. The bench directed the TN government and Tangedco to file detailed reports.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Madras High Court
India Matters
Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad (Photo | Parveen Negi,EPS)
Bihar: BJP's promise of free Covid-19 vaccine totally legal, says Prasad
Students who are appearing for the NEET exam being thermal scanned at a center in Adyar. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
JEE to be held in regional languages from 2021: Union Education Minister
For representational purposes (Photo | Express Illustrations)
Worry as US proposes to tighten business visas for H-1B  speciality jobs
‘Insurance policy holder duty-bound to reveal illnesses’

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
WATCH | Copy of Ayodhya's Ram Mandir in Delhi's Pacific Mall
In this undated photo Sub-lieutenant Shivangi stands in front of the Dornier surveillance aircraft. (Photo | PTI)
Indian Navy's first female pilots all set to fly missions on Dornier aircraft
Gallery
Demonstrations around France have been called in support of freedom of speech and to pay tribute to a French history teacher who was beheaded near Paris after discussing caricatures of Prophet Muhammad with his class. Samuel Paty was beheaded on Friday by
‘We are all Samuel’ & ‘We are not afraid’: Thousands gather in Paris to pay respects to beheaded French teacher
Bolivian presidential candidate Luis Arce, the leftist heir to former leader Evo Morales, said his country had 'recovered democracy' after an exit poll from TV station Unitel indicated he had won the election in the first round with 52.4% of the vote. (Photo | AP)
Bolivia back on 'socialist bloc' as Leftist Luis Arce closes in on Presidential poll win
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp