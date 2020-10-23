Madras High Court stays crucial Tangedco circular

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has stayed the operation of a recent Tangedco circular that withdrew the mandatory requirement of building completion certificate to get electricity connection. The court directed the Tangedco to file a detailed report over a plea moved by a consumer forum .

A vacation bench passed the interim order on the public interest litigation moved by the Coimbatore Consumer Cause, a consumer rights organisation. The petitioner said that it was only in 2018, the High Court issued directions to the State to rein in illegal constructions.

The State issued an order in April 2018 making building completion certificates mandatory for providing regular utility connections such as electricity, water and sewage. However, on October 6 2020, the State issued a memo withdrawing the earlier order, alleged the petitioner. The bench directed the TN government and Tangedco to file detailed reports.