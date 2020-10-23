STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
No trouble in PMK-AIADMK alliance, clarifies minister

On Thursday morning, PMK chief Ramadoss tweeted: “In AP, the Chief Minister fulfils whatever he promises and even delivers more than that.

AIADMK co-ordinator O Panneerselvam hand a flower bouquet to CM Palaniswami after announcing the latter as the party's CM candidate. (Photo | EPS/P Jawahar)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: It was a day of twists and turns for the allies PMK and AIADMK, as the former set off speculations by tweeting statements comparing the governance in Tamil Nadu with that in Andhra Pradesh. However, the ruling AIADMK clarified that the tweets were just the views of their ally, and that every party had the right to express its views on matters concerning the State. 

On Thursday morning, PMK chief Ramadoss tweeted: “In AP, the Chief Minister fulfils whatever he promises and even delivers more than that. But in Tamil Nadu, those in power refuse to say anything about the people’s demands. Even if the demands are pointed out, they ignore and refuse to attend to them.”   
The tweet soon set tongues wagging about the possibility of a realignment in alliances.

However, Fisheries Minister D Jayakumar quelled the speculations by stating that the “alliance between both the parties is fine and individual parties have views of their own.” He said, “If the PMK founder clarifies the issues that he is talking about, our party will look into it.” Jayakumar added that this is not a sign of a rift in the alliance.

“At the national level, Tamil Nadu stands at the top in industrial and infrastructural development, food production and in all growth indices.” The minister said, “In our State, there is no land grabbing and no Kangaroo Court. The Law and Order are maintained at the best and people live in peace. Our Chief Minister has been allocating funds to all departments and works are going on.

I wish to say this as my answer to the PMK chief.”  Regarding the assurance given by DMK president MK Stalin that the Opposition party was ready to join hands with the AIADMK for ensuring 7.5 reservation for government school students, he said Stalin’s announcement was just an “election-time stunt”. 

When asked whether the Centre was insisting that Governor’s assent can only be given if TN government agreed to the quota for EWS, the Fisheries Minister said, “It is just a speculation. Both the reservations are different. The Governor has asked for a reasonable amount of time to consider the 7.5 per cent reservation Bill. We hope he will give his assent soon.”

‘Guv has asked for reasonable time’
When asked whether the Centre was insisting that Governor’s assent can only be given if TN government agreed to the quota for EWS, the Fisheries Minister said, “It is just a speculation. Both the reservations are different. The Governor has asked for a reasonable amount of time to consider the reservation Bill.”

