Northeast monsoon to set in over Tamil Nadu on October 28

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The much-awaited Northeast monsoon is likely to arrive in Tamil Nadu and Pondicherry around October 28, the Regional Meteorological Centre said on Friday.

S Balachandran, Deputy Director-General of Meteorology, told reporters that northeasterly winds that help the onset of Northeast monsoon are expected around October 26-27.

Meanwhile, the depression in the bay crossed West Bengal and Bangladesh coasts between Sagar Islands and Khepupara over Sundarbans on Friday, he said. The Southwest monsoon, he said, has been active over Karnataka. However, it is expected to withdraw from all parts of the country by October 27, clearing the path for retreating Northeast monsoon to set in over the southern India.

Balachandran said the Northeast monsoon is expected to bring near-normal rains over north Tamil Nadu and below normal rains in the southern parts. For the past couple of days, North Tamil Nadu, including Chennai, has been receiving intense pre-monsoon showers and thunderstorms.

During the past 24 hours ending 8.30 am on Friday, Pallipattu in Tiruvallur district received the highest rainfall of 17 cm. Many weather stations in city suburbs in Tiruvallur and Kancheepuram recorded heavy rainfall. Chennai had received 70 mm of rainfall.

The department said light to moderate thunderstorms will continue in a few places of north Tamil Nadu for the next two days. The sky will be generally cloudy in Chennai and light showers are likely in some areas. The maximum and minimum temperatures will be around 32 degrees Celsius and 26 degrees respectively.