STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Northeast monsoon to set in over Tamil Nadu on October 28

S Balachandran, Deputy Director-General of Meteorology, told reporters that northeasterly winds that help the onset of Northeast monsoon are expected around October 26-27. 

Published: 23rd October 2020 09:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd October 2020 09:59 PM   |  A+A-

Chennai rains, Chennai monsoon

Representational image. (File Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The much-awaited Northeast monsoon is likely to arrive in Tamil Nadu and Pondicherry around October 28, the Regional Meteorological Centre said on Friday. 

S Balachandran, Deputy Director-General of Meteorology, told reporters that northeasterly winds that help the onset of Northeast monsoon are expected around October 26-27. 

Meanwhile, the depression in the bay crossed West Bengal and Bangladesh coasts between Sagar Islands and Khepupara over Sundarbans on Friday, he said. The Southwest monsoon, he said, has been active over Karnataka. However, it is expected to withdraw from all parts of the country by October 27, clearing the path for retreating Northeast monsoon to set in over the southern India. 

Balachandran said the Northeast monsoon is expected to bring near-normal rains over north Tamil Nadu and below normal rains in the southern parts. For the past couple of days, North Tamil Nadu, including Chennai, has been receiving intense pre-monsoon showers and thunderstorms. 

During the past 24 hours ending 8.30 am on Friday, Pallipattu in Tiruvallur district received the highest rainfall of 17 cm. Many weather stations in city suburbs in Tiruvallur and Kancheepuram recorded heavy rainfall. Chennai had received 70 mm of rainfall. 

The department said light to moderate thunderstorms will continue in a few places of north Tamil Nadu for the next two days. The sky will be generally cloudy in Chennai and light showers are likely in some areas. The maximum and minimum temperatures will be around 32 degrees Celsius and 26 degrees respectively.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
North-East monsoon monsoon rain Tamil Nadu rain
India Matters
Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad (Photo | Parveen Negi,EPS)
Bihar: BJP's promise of free Covid-19 vaccine totally legal, says Prasad
Students who are appearing for the NEET exam being thermal scanned at a center in Adyar. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
JEE to be held in regional languages from 2021: Union Education Minister
For representational purposes (Photo | Express Illustrations)
Worry as US proposes to tighten business visas for H-1B  speciality jobs
‘Insurance policy holder duty-bound to reveal illnesses’

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
WATCH | Copy of Ayodhya's Ram Mandir in Delhi's Pacific Mall
In this undated photo Sub-lieutenant Shivangi stands in front of the Dornier surveillance aircraft. (Photo | PTI)
Indian Navy's first female pilots all set to fly missions on Dornier aircraft
Gallery
Demonstrations around France have been called in support of freedom of speech and to pay tribute to a French history teacher who was beheaded near Paris after discussing caricatures of Prophet Muhammad with his class. Samuel Paty was beheaded on Friday by
‘We are all Samuel’ & ‘We are not afraid’: Thousands gather in Paris to pay respects to beheaded French teacher
Bolivian presidential candidate Luis Arce, the leftist heir to former leader Evo Morales, said his country had 'recovered democracy' after an exit poll from TV station Unitel indicated he had won the election in the first round with 52.4% of the vote. (Photo | AP)
Bolivia back on 'socialist bloc' as Leftist Luis Arce closes in on Presidential poll win
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp