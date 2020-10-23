STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Searching for missing boy, cops stumble upon 2 bodies

Villagers suspect accused could have killed a girl too 7 years ago.

Published: 23rd October 2020 04:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd October 2020 04:32 AM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes

By Bagalavan Perier B
Express News Service

VILLUPURAM: When the Marakkanam police cracked the missing case of 13-year-old boy, they did not know that they were on the trail of a killer who had claimed the life of another young boy. They went in track of the body of one victim, and instead found two. The incident has sent shock waves in the region.  
G Devanraj (13) of Nochikuppam was a class-8 dropout.

express illustration

He went missing on October 9. Police say that on that day, Devanraj had left early from home. After searching everywhere, his father lodged a complaint at the Marakkanam station. The cops formed two teams to crack the case. When they collected the mobile call history of the victim, they found the last caller to be one K Abinesh (20), a resident of the same village.  

CCTV visuals also revealed that the missing boy was last seen with Abinesh. The suspect was soon taken in for an inquiry. After a thorough probe, he allegedly confessed to having murdered Devanraj, and buried the body near a graveyard in the village. On Thursday,  in the presence of the local tahsildar, the suspect was made to locate the spot where he buried Devanraj. 

Amid cries of relatives and onlookers, police dug out the decomposed body of Devanraj from the spot. Doctors and forensic experts collected samples to analyse the full picture behind the murder, after which the remains were handed over to the family for final rites. Regarding a possible motive, a senior police official told Express, "Devanraj's father Govindraj and Abinesh's father Kalaimani had a clash over a game of rummy. During the clash, Kalaimani was allegedly slapped by Devanraj's brother." Police suspect if the murder was a retaliation to the fight, or if there could be another motive.

Meanwhile, a new twist came into the story as another body was found buried nearby that of Devanraj. The second victim was identified as Rignesh, of the same village, who went missing in April 2019. During another round of inquiry, Abinesh confessed to also having killed Rignesh. The reason for this murder remains unknown. "We are planning on custodial inquiry of the accused as there could be other reasons for these two murders," said an officer. Abinesh was presented before the Tindivanam magistrate on Thursday evening and remanded in prison.  

Now, villagers suspect more missing cases could be linked to Abinesh. Seven years ago, a girl went missing. A few days later, her body was found in a casuarina forest. The villagers have requested the police to revisit the girl's case in this new context. Abinesh's parents are absconding, and the police are on the look out for them for more information.

