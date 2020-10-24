Dharmapuri Collector issues flood alert in Vaniyar Dam

By Express News Service

DHARMAPURI: Collector S Malarvizhi issued a flood alert in Vaniyar Dam and requested residents to be cautious as water may be released soon. In a statement issued, she mentioned that the dam is the key water catchment areas in the eastern ghats, including Yercaud and Sheveroy hills.

Since these hills have received abundant rain in the past weeks, the water level and inflow to the dam has increased. Currently, the water level in the dam is at 60.05 foot against its capacity of 65.27 foot.

During rainy seasons, it is usual for the dam to release water if the level reaches a capacity of 59-foot height. The collector informed that if the water inflow reaches 3,000 cusecs, then the water would be released at any time.

People residing close to the canals should be cautious and if the water is released then people must immediately vacate low lying areas, she informed.

Meanwhile, PWD officials stated that if water levels exceed a certain point it could lead to severe damages in the dam structures and announced that soon water will be released from the dam. Meanwhile, farmers from the Vaniyar irrigation lands have requested the district administration to take steps to release water for cultivation.