Festival season offer from BSNL

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: BSNL is providing extra validity on plan vouchers and Special Tariff Vouchers during the festival season, said a company spokesperson. A release said the plans available on a pan-India basis will be valid till November 30.

As per the offer, the Rs 1,999 plan has been extended to 425 days from existing 365 during the promotional offer period. Similarly, validity of the Rs 699 plan, Rs 247 plan, and Rs 147 plan has also been extended to 180, 40 and 35 days, respectively, during the promotional period. Full talk time is also offered on a top up of `60, the release stated.