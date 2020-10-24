Free Covid vaccine for all, announces Puducherry CM Narayanasamy

By Express News Service

KARAIKAL: Chief Minister V Narayanasamy on Friday announced that his government would offer free vaccination for COVID-19 for all Puducherry citizens. He said this while addressing media in Karaikal after inaugurating cyclone shelters in coastal villages.

“Vaccines were given free to people for smallpox and polio. It is our stand that vaccines should be given to everyone. We will vaccinate everyone in Puducherry (UT) whether the Centre provides us funds or not.”

On rising onion prices, the Chief Minister stated that prices were under control in Puducherry.

Cyclone shelters were opened Mandaputhur, Kaalikuppam, Kaasakudi, Akkampettai, Kottucherrimedu, Kilinjalmedu, and Keezhkasakudimedu. Also, Narayanasamy opened the Kalaiarangam Auditorium in TR Pattinam.