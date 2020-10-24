STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

‘MKU failed to utilise Rs 3.67-crore fund approved by DBT’

Sources told TNIE that the university “did not act”, despite the repeated reminders from the DBT and the faculty, resulting in the DBT cancelling the programme on February 9.

Published: 24th October 2020 12:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th October 2020 12:21 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

MADURAI: “Improper utilisation” of the Rs 3.67 crore, granted last year by the Department of Biotechnology (DBT) under the Government of India, and the “delay in submitting documents” for the funds lead to the cancellation of one of Madurai Kamaraj University’s (MKU’s) flagship postgraduate courses for the academic year 2020-2021, sources from the university told TNIE.

The course – M Sc Bioinformatics – following its cancellation in 2017 for a similar reason, was restored later at the end of the year. In 2019, the DBT had allocated Rs 3.67 crore to resume the programme for the academic year 2020-2021, for releasing which grant, it sought the submission of financial document and progress report, which the university authorities “failed to submit”.

Sources told TNIE that the university “did not act”, despite the repeated reminders from the DBT and the faculty, resulting in the DBT cancelling the programme on February 9. Blaming the “inefficiency” of the authorities, the sources added that the university had failed to utilise the opportunity, and sought action against the faculty responsible. “I do not know who will be taking the responsibility –the faculty who had dealt with this or the administration", said one of the sources, concerned over whether this might lead to the closure of the M Sc Biotechnology course. Another source insisted that the vice-chancellor of the university and the authorities should take necessary actions to “restore the reputation” of the university. DBT Chairperson Professor Sakila said that the committee was “dissatisfied” with the report submitted by the university on October 5, and sought another by the end of this month. MKU V-C Krishnan was unavailable for comment.

Prestigious programme

With the DBT’s funding, the MKU in 1985 had started the School of Biotechnology, which offers the said prestigious postgraduate programme, to which the students are admitted via a national-level entrance examination conducted by the Jawaharlal Nehru University, New Delhi.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
MKU Madurai Kamaraj University Department of Biotechnology DBT
India Matters
Illegal organ trade is rampant in Kerala, says Crime Branch report
Trauma, breathing issues common among people cured of Covid
For representational purposes
MP teen hangs self after 6 marks in NEET; OMR sheet reveals actual score 590
Image used for representational purpose only
Wastage of potable water will invite 5-year jail term 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
WATCH | Copy of Ayodhya's Ram Mandir in Delhi's Pacific Mall
In this undated photo Sub-lieutenant Shivangi stands in front of the Dornier surveillance aircraft. (Photo | PTI)
Indian Navy's first female pilots all set to fly missions on Dornier aircraft
Gallery
Demonstrations around France have been called in support of freedom of speech and to pay tribute to a French history teacher who was beheaded near Paris after discussing caricatures of Prophet Muhammad with his class. Samuel Paty was beheaded on Friday by
‘We are all Samuel’ & ‘We are not afraid’: Thousands gather in Paris to pay respects to beheaded French teacher
Bolivian presidential candidate Luis Arce, the leftist heir to former leader Evo Morales, said his country had 'recovered democracy' after an exit poll from TV station Unitel indicated he had won the election in the first round with 52.4% of the vote. (Photo | AP)
Bolivia back on 'socialist bloc' as Leftist Luis Arce closes in on Presidential poll win
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp