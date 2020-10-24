‘Over 93K tonnes of paddy procured in Tiruvarur in October’

By Express News Service

TIRUVARUR: Since the commencement of the Kharif Marketing Season on October 1, a record quantity of 93,727 tonnes were procured in 22 days, said R Kamaraj, the food minister. After inspecting the process of procuring Kuruvai paddy at the Direct Procurement Centres (DPCs) at Moolangudi, Kuvalaikkal villages, he said as many as 249 DPCs are functioning in the district. He said so far 17,429 farmers sold their produce at the DPCs.

“As many as 72 lakh paddy bags have been procured in the last 22 years across TN,” he said, adding that so far 93 per cent of Kuruvai harvest is over in Tiruvarur. The minister said the payment for the paddy bags sold at DPC is being credited to the bank accounts of the farmers within 24 hours. District Collector T Anand was also present along with the minister.