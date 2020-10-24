Prices of flowers shoot up, banana rates down

By Express News Service

SALEM/NAMAKKAL: With comparatively brisk sales for the Ayudha Pooja festival, the prices of flower skyrocketed in the Salem market but banana prices saw a downward spiral during this festive season.

Though Covid-19 has shown no signs of slowing down, the festival fervour is back after a lull and the prices shooting up are an indicator of the same. Flowers play a major role during the Ayudha Pooja festival as they are used to decorate vehicles, houses and companies.

Flower sellers at Parry’s in Chennai

have been seeing brisk sales due to

the festival season | P Jawahar

When TNIE spoke to a flower seller, Kumar, he said that the flowers were transported from Rayakottai and Hosur in Krishnagiri district, Bommidi in Dharmapuri district and from Ariyalur district to Salem market. He added that the rates are lower when compared to last year, but they are expecting the prices to improve on the coming days (Saturday and Sunday).

“Last year, during the Ayudha Pooja festival, one kilogram of Arabian jasmine was sold for Rs 3,000, wherein, this year due to Covid-19, all the flowers came to the market directly, thus decreasing the rates,” Kumar added.

Talking about the cost of the flowers, he said that ghanera (arali poo), which was sold for Rs 240 per kg on Friday, is now sold for Rs 300, chrysanthemum (samanthi poo) is sold for Rs 120, rose is sold for Rs 180, Arabian jasmine (kundu malli) is sold for Rs 700 to 1,200.

However, prices of banana dipped drastically from Rs 600 last year to Rs 200 to Rs 250 this year. All the farmers who grew banana are facing a loss, said sources. Ahead of the festival, a review meeting was conducted with the traders at the collectorate on Friday. In the meeting, Namakkal Superintendent of Police S Sakthi Ganesan advised traders to follow the Covid-19 norms during the festival times.

He discussed the safety of consumers to the traders and added that they are supposed to tackle the issue carefully. “Those shops which fail to follow the social distance norms would be sealed immediately. Moreover, cases would also be registered against them. The safety norms should be displayed in front of the shops. In this issue, we do not give any excuse for traders,” he said. Sub-collector Kottai Kumar, Tamil Nadu Vanigargal Peramaipu sangam’s district secretary Jayakumar Vellaiyan and traders were present during the meeting.