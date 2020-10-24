Puducherry announces Deepawali bonus for govt employees, to benefit 6,000

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: Chief Minister V Narayanasamy on Saturday announced the Deepawali bonus well ahead of the festival.

The non-gazetted Group 'B' employees and group 'C' category staffers will be provided a bonus of Rs 6,908. The full-time casual staff in government departments will be given a bonus of Rs 1,200, according to a release from the Chief minister’s office.

This would involve a financial implication of Rs 18 crore for the government, the statement said.

A total of 26,000 employees would be benefited, the release said.