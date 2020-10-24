STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Rockfort illumination plan in Tiruchy draws locals’ ire

By Jose K Joseph
Express News Service

TIRUCHY: People living in the foothills of Rockfort have opposed Tiruchy Corporation’s plan to install poles for high mast lamps and LED lights, saying the streets were narrow and the new poles would affect traffic flow.

The residents said even emergency vehicles like ambulances would not be able to move through the area if such huge lamp poles were installed.

“They (civic officials) came to erect a huge lamp pole close to the entrance of my house. I objected and told them to install it at some other location. Our street does not have sufficient width and there is no possibility of widening the street as most of the buildings the road are old. The corporation should consider such factors before going ahead with the project,” said Muthukani, who is living in North Street for the past 30 years.

Further, the locals said the civic body did not consider the practical inconveniences the illumination project would pose. “We are still using an old drainage

system. Even a corporation vehicle, like garbage trucks, would not be able to move freely through the streets if they install such huge lamps. The corporation should reconsider this project,” said Tamilarasu, another resident.

A welfare association has filed a petition on the issue before the Madurai bench of Madras High Court. “We informed the court of the inconvenience residents would face due to this project. Most of the streets at the foothills of Rockfort do not have sufficient width. For instance, North Street is hardly 12 feet wide. If the are erecting 18 high mast lamps in such a street, it would further reduce the commuting space. The court has issued notice to the Corporation. It will come for hearing on November 11,” said R Sundharajan, secretary, Rockfort Welfare Association.

Corporation officials refused to comment saying the issue was sub judice.

Sources, however, indicated that the civic body might consider the objections raised by the residents.

