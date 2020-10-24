Tamil Nadu reports 3,057 Covid-19 cases, 33 deaths

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu reported 3,057 Covid-19 cases and 33 deaths on Friday, taking the State’s tally to 7,03,250 and toll to 10,858.

The State tested 81,472 samples and 80,051 people on the day while 4,262 people were discharged after treatment. TN now has 32,960 active cases, of which 10,628 are in Chennai and 3758 are in Coimbatore.

Continuing the recent trend of reporting less than 900 cases daily, the capital reported 844 cases on the day. Chennai's neighbouring districts of Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur reported 186 cases, 87 and 168 cases respectively.

Among the western districts, Coimbatore recorded 280 cases, Salem 185, Tirupur 130, Erode 106 and Namakkal reported 95 cases.

According to the media bulletin issued by the Directorate of Public Health, one more private lab -- Hitech Diagnostic Centre in Madurai -- has been approved for Covid-19 testing recently.

Among the deceased, three patients did not have any comorbid conditions.