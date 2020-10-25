Intensify surveillance, Health Secretary tells Collectors

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Health Secretary Dr J Radhakrishnan has written to all district collectors to intensify Covid-19 surveillance in the coming days.

The collectors have been asked to focus on case fatality rate, test positivity rate, hospital occupancy and absolute number of fresh cases. “All these parameters should show a fall for us to feel we are in the right direction,” the health secretary said.

He told the collectors not to lower the number of testing and fever camps at any cost. “Involve traders association, residents welfare associations, self help groups and habitation-level committees so that they get involved in ensuring safety protocols such as wearing masks, physical distancing and hand washing,” he said.

Radhakrishnan has asked the officials to ensure that information kiosks are placed in crowded areas like shopping complexes and bus stands. “Ensure that sample collection and fever treatment are available in all the Urban Primary Health Centres, taluk and other hospitals,” he said, adding that all such kiosks must be equipped with thermal scanners and pulse oximeters.

