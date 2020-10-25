‘MK Stalin playing politics with NEET quota issue’

By Express News Service

VILLUPURAM: Law minister C Ve Shanmugam said on Saturday that the State will be able to get Governor’s approval for its NEET quota Bill within 20 days. Shanmugam, after taking part in various events at the Villupuram Collectorate, said: “Due to the efforts of Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami, a Bill was passed in the Assembly to give 7.5 per cent reservation for government school students in medical admissions.

It was sent to the Governor for approval. Five ministers have met the Governor regarding this and have clarified the doubts raised by the Governor. We hope he will approve the law within 20 days.” He also slammed DMK chief MK Stalin for his protests on the issue. “Since the CM has earned a good name with this quota, Stalin is enacting a drama, to show that it was only due to his protests that the Bill was passed. There is time to start the admission and the government is clear that admission will start only after getting approval for the quota.

But Stalin wants to play politics with the issue. Stalin says he will cancel NEET after coming to power, and when asked how he will be able to do it, says he will reveal that after he forms the government. His only aim is coming to power, not serving people.

On the case being filed against VCK chief Thol Thirumavalavan, the minister said: “We are seeing a new culture in TN – passing comments on religious beliefs. Already, action has been taken against Karuppar Koottam. My opinion is, while commenting on something connected with people, one should be very careful.”

‘Will continue stir until Guv approves Bill’

Chennai: DMK chief MK Stalin on Saturday said his party would continue agitation until the Governor gives assent to the reservation Bill. Addressing party cadre during a protest here, Stalin said, “Today’s agitation is only the first phase of our protests. DMK will continue its agitation until the issue is resolved. At the same time, the people will teach AIADMK a befitting lesson for failing to secure assent for the Bill at the appropriate time to help the students.” “Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami says DMK is playing politics over this issue. I agree, indeed the DMK is playing politics because we want the Governor to approve the Bill,” Stalin added.