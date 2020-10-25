STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Rescue techniques any better now?

Speaking to Express, Director General of Police, TNFRS, C Sylendra Babu says several measures have been implemented since the incident.

Published: 25th October 2020 05:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th October 2020 05:21 AM   |  A+A-

Two-year-old Sujith Wilson died in 1 600-feet borewell.

Two-year-old Sujith Wilson died in 1 600-feet borewell.

By JAYAKUMAR MADALA
Express News Service

TIRUCHY: While the tragic death of Sujith Wilson inside a borewell triggered several administrative changes across various departments, the stakeholders, including the Tamil Nadu Fire and Rescue Services (TNFRS), continue to grapple without a comprehensive rescue method to rescue trapped persons without delay. The State government agencies have not yet procured any state-of-the-art equipment or devised better plans to undertake borewell rescue attempts, even a year after the mishap at Nadukattupatti shook the State’s conscience.

EXPRESS ILLUSTRATION

Speaking to Express, Director General of Police, TNFRS, C Sylendra Babu says several measures have been implemented since the incident. “The TNFRS is now equipped with location finders and compact oxygen cylinders, which help in stabilising the trapped person’s position and make sure they have continuous oxygen supply. Apart from this, we are also providing special training to fire commanders in each zone who can immediately arrive at the spot and involve themselves in rescue operations without any delay,” he adds.

However, the TNFRS only on August 28 this year released an open-tender seeking 20 borewell rescue equipment. According to sources, the specifications for the equipment were listed out by the department after consultation with experts attached to the IIT-Madras. Further procurement process is underway. A major issue that came to light during the rescue operations at Nadukattupatti was the lack of a standard-operation procedure (SOP) for borewell rescue attempts with the TNFRS. While the department is yet to publish any SOP for public, officials say a procedure is available in training manual for the personnel. 

On the other hand, thousands of defunct or abandoned borewells were closed during a State government drive in the last one year. Officials, however, raise doubts over defunct borewells that have not been registered in private lands. According to data available with the Tiruchy district administration, a total of 30,765 borewells were verified across the district and 5,118 of them were closed. All registered borewells were checked in a widespread drive, says Tiruchy Collector S Sivarasu Tiruchy.

“The drive is still underway as even now we spot borewells sunk in private lands without permission. We will also continue our awareness programmes on the issue.” Meanwhile, several private players who brought their own equipment to rescue Sujith have also modified their devices to tackle challenges. Tiruchy native Daniel who tried the rope-knot method has created a new gripper which he hopes will help in moving the trapped child’s hand upwards.

“Though a year has passed, not much change has happened. I have altered my device based on certain challenges we faced then. Inventions are happening every other day but introducing the equipment in the narrow hole in which a human is gasping for air is just too complex. A project should be initiated to create a device welcoming expertise from scientists, doctors and rescue officials across the world,” says Daniel. Coimbatore native Sridhar who attempted the hand like-gripper rescue has added a suction mechanism to the device to blow out sand which fall on the person. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sujith Wilson TNFRS Rescue techniques
India Matters
Illegal organ trade is rampant in Kerala, says Crime Branch report
Trauma, breathing issues common among people cured of Covid
For representational purposes
MP teen hangs self after 6 marks in NEET; OMR sheet reveals actual score 590
Image used for representational purpose only
Wastage of potable water will invite 5-year jail term 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
WATCH | Copy of Ayodhya's Ram Mandir in Delhi's Pacific Mall
In this undated photo Sub-lieutenant Shivangi stands in front of the Dornier surveillance aircraft. (Photo | PTI)
Indian Navy's first female pilots all set to fly missions on Dornier aircraft
Gallery
There is history, humour, lots of violence and a lot more drama in store, as OTT platforms lay out the spread for the festival weekend. We bring you a list of upcoming shows and films that you must shortlist for your definite Dussehra watch.
'Mirzapur 2' to 'A Suitable Boy': Check out what OTT platforms have in store for Digital Dussehra
Demonstrations around France have been called in support of freedom of speech and to pay tribute to a French history teacher who was beheaded near Paris after discussing caricatures of Prophet Muhammad with his class. Samuel Paty was beheaded on Friday by
‘We are all Samuel’ & ‘We are not afraid’: Thousands gather in Paris to pay respects to beheaded French teacher
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp