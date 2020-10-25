STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Two sandalwood trees in Vellore DIG office stolen

The DIG office is located in one of the busiest areas in the city, and is close by the collector’s bungalow. It also houses Vellore DSP office in the same compound.

By Express News Service

VELLORE: Miscreants cut down two sandalwood trees growing in the premises of Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police office in Vellore and escaped with them, said a senior forest department officer.

The miscreants had brought down the trees on Friday night. The trees were small in size – about four-and-half-feet tall – and grown adjoining the office compound.

“We suspect that they could have gained entry into the compound from the nearby graveyard,” N Kamini, DIG, Vellore range, told TNIE. Further investigations were underway.

